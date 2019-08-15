WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen last week decided to ban, at least for now, the practice known as “coin drop fundraisers” in town. The issue will ultimately be decided at a town meeting.

Such fundraisers set up stations on well traveled roads to collect money for organizations from motorists passing by. Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield said one had taken place in the recent past on Route 26 in Bryant Pond, and he wondered what the policy might be for the future.

Maxfield said he consulted with the Maine Department of Transportation and was told that MDOT “never gives a verbal or written OK” for the events. “It’s a law enforcement matter, not MDOT,” Maxfield said he was told.

In their discussion the selectmen said they viewed it as a traffic and safety concern. Ron Deegan suggested the question go on the next annual town meeting warrant.

“Our guidance til then is we don’t support it,” he said.

Fences, parking

In other business at last week’s meeting, the board decided to replace a fence at the Hamlin Gore Cemetery on the Gore Road with a four-foot-high black chain link one. There was some discussion about placing wooden fencing on the roadside stretch of fence and having the chain link on the other three sides, but they decided the chain link would look all right all around.

They also discussed replacement fencing for the town playground on Lakeside Drive, but Maxfield, noting the original fence was done as a public service project by the Maine 4-H Camp, wondered if it was really necessary.

“It’s there for aesthetics,” acknowledged Deegan.

“It defines the playground area,” noted Selectman Shawn Coffin.

There will be further discussion on the topic at the next board meeting.

Also discussed was parking for the town ball fields. Currently many parents park across Route 26 from the fields, and the players and families must cross the road and climb over a guardrail to get to the two adjacent fields. An idea was floated to move the smaller field to the playground property, freeing up the existing space to use for parking. The board planned to talk to the Recreation Committee about the idea.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: