FARMINGTON — Mt Blue Rec Cheering is announcing signups for Football Cheering. Football Cheering signups for children in third – eighth grades will be held on Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday August 21 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kemp Field.  A $40 registration fee will be due at signups.For more information please email [email protected]

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles