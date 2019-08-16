FARMINGTON — Mt Blue Rec Cheering is announcing signups for Football Cheering. Football Cheering signups for children in third – eighth grades will be held on Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday August 21 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kemp Field. A $40 registration fee will be due at signups.For more information please email [email protected]
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Deborah J. Frye
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Christine Hamilton (Lyons)
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Deloras Barbioni (Loon)
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Cecile Alice Giguere
-
The Franklin Journal
Cheering signups Aug. 20-21