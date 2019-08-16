CHESTERVILLE — The grounds surrounding the town office on Dutch Gap Road were filled Saturday, August 10 during this year’s rendition of Chesterville Family Fun Day.

Bounce houses, horse drawn wagon rides, fire engine visits, food, entertainment and more offered something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

The parade was another opportunity for folks to get involved, either as a participant or observer.

Parade winners were:

North Chesterville Baptist Church V.B.S. Float – 1st Place Float

Chesterville Heritage Society Float with Greg Soule, driver – 2nd Place Float

Franklin County Democrats decorated silver truck – 3rd Place Float

William Fahey, 1941 Coupe – 1st Place Antique Car

David Tilton, tricycle and cart – 2nd Place Antique Car

Miss Maine Agriculture, Emily Williams – 3rd Place Antique Car

