LEWISTON – Audrey Lee Rand, 81, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with her loving children by her side.

She was born on April 12, 1938 and raised in Christian County, Kentucky, the daughter of Edward and Bessie Brame. Audrey was a southern gal who was known for showing hospitality to everyone she met, and caring for her family was a priority throughout her life. She always enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. Attending bluegrass festivals, and listening to classic country and traditional church hymns remained among her favorites.

On July 12, 1992, she married her late husband Daniel R. Rand Sr. in Dixfield, Maine. She enjoyed winters living in Arizona with Dan, and traveled extensively in that area with him. During their years together they loved spending time with their many grandchildren.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, and two brothers.

Survivors include: a son Daniel Thomas Drennan of Princeton, KY, five daughters in ME including Debra Lee Thompson of Northeast Harbor, Nancy Pellerin of Auburn, Susan Robitaille and her husband David of Lewiston, Dolores Stubbs of Lewiston, and Gina Ouellette of North Yarmouth, twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews living in the Southern States.

Surviving step children include; David Rand, Donald Rand, and Daniel Rand Jr. and his wife Jeannine who have two boys.

There will be a private memorial service held in the Spring at Riverside Cemetery in Dixfield.

Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In response to the end of life home care assistance that Hospice offered, the family is asking that donations be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

in lieu of flowers.

