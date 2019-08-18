Kudos to the men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE. Those brave people are on the front lines of an unprecedented migration by immigrants.

With a nation that offers its citizens so much, America must be on guard against those who would seek to dismantle that way of life. America’s borders must remain secure to ensure that people from away realize this nation’s resolve so that they think twice about crashing the gates in the future.

ICE is safeguarding the American way of life. This country must offer those brave souls whatever they need to do the most-difficult task of securing the borders.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

