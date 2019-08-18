LEWISTON — Visibility again scuttled another Great Falls Balloon Festival launch Sunday morning.
Balloon pilots were genuinely optimistic that they would be able to launch Sunday evening. Which would make it the only official launch of the 2019 festival.
This story will be updated.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Sunday morning’s balloon launch canceled — again
-
Arts & Entertainment
Illustrators draw inspiration from Peaks Island retreats
-
Maine
Residents struggle in the ‘neighborhood from hell’
-
News
Have a sweet tooth? Hate cilantro? Your genes may tell you why
-
Sports
Making it in professional golf is a rough shot