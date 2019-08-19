MADRID TOWNSHIP — A local man is accused of firing a handgun into the air after a man confronted him about a bear bait site Sunday.

A. Clifford Brown, 66, was arrested at his house on Center Road on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Brown was released Monday on $1,500 cash bail.

Franklin County Deputy Alan Elmes and Sgt. Brad Scovil investigated a disturbance involving gunfire about 11:50 a.m. on Center Road. A man went to Brown’s house to confront him about a baiting site, according to the sheriff.

“The discussion became heated to the point where the suspect fired a handgun into the air in front of the complainant,” Nichols’ wrote.

A conviction for criminal threatening is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

