RANGELEY PLANTATION — Four people whose canoes capsized in rough water Friday night on Mooselookmeguntic Lake were rescued by members of the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department and two passersby.

It was reported at about 7:04 p.m. that four to five boaters were in distress after canoes capsized about a half-mile out from the mainland near Students Island, Fire Rescue Capt. Jonny Wakefield said. Eight to nine fire-rescue members responded.

Firefighters used the department’s rescue boat and Wakefield borrowed a boat from the Higgins and Craven families.

The campers were going from Students Island to the mainland to pick up guests when they encountered rough water and the canoes overturned in the water, he said.

“They only had one lifejacket on board,” Wakefield said.

“Thank God a lady and her father spotted them and paddled out to them and started ushering them over to a rock pile off the mainland,” he said.

After getting the four campers to the beach and evaluating them, firefighters assisted the campers back to the island.

