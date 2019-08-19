GREENE — The Pineland Fiddlers will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Sawyer Memorial, 371 Sawyer Road. The talented young fiddlers, ages 6 to 18, are just back from a tour of the Shetland Islands, returning to share stories and tunes from their adventure.

The fiddlers, led by Maine master fiddler Ellen Gawler, will play an entertaining program of traditional fiddle favorites from Maine and New England, Quebec and the Maritimes, as well as Ireland and Scotland.

As part of the Pineland Suzuki School, these young musicians began studying classical violin by ear, as young as 3 years old. Now, they are part of a continuing legacy of traditional music in Maine, offering this fun and joyful program of outstanding fiddling from Maine and beyond.

Admission is free. For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

