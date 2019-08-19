LEWISTON — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee and other local groups will be holding a rally to protest the unnecessarily high cost of prescription drugs at noon Tuesday in front of Dufresne Plaza at 72 Lisbon St.

The rally is one of dozens of events across the country on a “People Over Pharma Profits” National Day of Action to demand legislative measures that prevent large pharmaceutical companies from enriching themselves at the expense of individuals who need their products to survive.

State Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, who is a physician, other local elected officials and individuals who have been directly affected by these overpriced drugs will share what has already been done in this regard and what they would like to see done in the future.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend.

