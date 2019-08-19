PARIS — Facilities Director Dean Dillingham of School Administrative District 17 told directors Monday night a capital improvement project at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway will not be finished before the start of school.

The project includes replacing a 50-year-old, inefficient heating system and adding air conditioning.

“This has been a big project,” he said. “They still have a long way to go. There was a delay in getting the ventilators. They had 34 or 36 units coming from Mexico. We have 10 of them.”

The contractor will switch to second shift next week in order for teachers to get into the building and so work does not interfere with school, he said.

“They are saying they will be 100% done by the end of September,” he added.

A roof replacement project at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School is more than half complete and will be finished by the end of November, Dillingham said.

Roof work at Otisfield Elementary School has been delayed until next summer, he added.

“By the time contracts were assigned, the crew was already booked,” he said. “They said it was a 14-week project but they expect to have more workers next summer so it may go quicker.”

LED lighting upgrades were completed at Rowe, Paris Elementary and Harrison Elementary schools.

“We had a lot of work going on this summer and have been very busy,” he said.

All projects were expected to be completed within budget, he added.

In other matters, Assistant Superintendent Patrick Hartnett said there were still staffing positions to fill despite a strong hiring effort over the summer.

“Most of the vacancies are due to late resignations,” he said. “We have about a half dozen teaching positions districtwide and a few support staff positions open. We might have to fill some of those positions with long-term subs while we continue searching.”

The first day of school for students in grades K-7 and 9 is Aug. 28. Grades 8 and 10 to 12 return the following day. Pre-K begins Sept. 3.

