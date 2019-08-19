DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if you might know where I can purchase a 24-inch ceramic Christmas tree (green or white) with multi-colored lights. Thanks for any help you can give me. Please contact me at 364-2880. — Peg, Mexico

ANSWER: These holiday icons of a certain era seem to be making a come-back! I remember my mom making one in her ceramics class back in the ’60s. When she brought it home and proudly displayed it on the dining room china hutch, I thought it was pretty ugly, but now I want one! I think it must be a wave of nostalgia affecting my brain…

These “no fuss, no muss” Christmas decorations can be purchased new on Amazon, The Vermont Country Store, Lillian Vernon, and other on-line stores for $30- 50. Expect to pay more for true vintage trees, especially those that are musical and/or turn on a pedestal. Those go for $100-200.

Readers, if you have a ceramic tree crafted in the ’60s or ’70s, and are considering making a tidy little sum, they are worth something to the right person who wants to have a blast from the past on display in their home.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few years ago I was able to go to the craft shows, but I’m older now and can’t go. I used to purchase products with a lupine scent and now really miss the smell of lupine in my home. If you could find someone who makes lupine products, I would be very grateful. Please call A.J. at 941-524-5510. — Alice, Auburn

ANSWER: Lupine is one of my favorite flowers and I also am fond of their very subtle, spicy scent. I have seen lupine soaps, candles, lotions, room freshener, etc. at gift and souvenir shops where other Maine-made products are sold.

If you are a crafter who makes lupine products or know someone who does, please write in. Also, if you are simply a reader who frequents the upcoming fall craft fairs and you want to do a good deed, please contact Alice to let her know you’re willing to help her find what she’s looking for.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was wondering what’s up with the Dime Bingo at American Legion 100? We’ve traveled to Dixfield twice this summer and the building has been closed even though there was an advertisement for bingo in the Friday, August 2 Business & Connections section. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a phone number to call for information. Thank you for your help with this matter. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Perhaps the American Legion forgot to cancel the on-going announcement in the paper. When I checked in with them at 562-8030, it was explained that not enough folks were showing up to play bingo on these beautiful summer days so it was decided that they would take the rest of August off and regroup in September. There will be Dixfield bingo of some type in the fall. Please call the above number as the summer winds down and you will be able to get the information you need.

Here’s to many fun bingo games in Dixfield. I hope you win some big money, too!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

