RUMFORD — The Town of Rumford will offer of an interest-free monthly tax payment plan. The Tax Club Program allows residential property owners to pay their real estate property taxes over the course of the year.

A payment book will be issued by the tax collector once an application has been completed. The tax club divides a property owner’s tax bill evenly over an eight-month period beginning Oct. 15, with the final payment due on May 15 of the fiscal year.

The Tax Club Program was approved by the legislative body at the annual business meeting in June. The tax collector can now enter into a standard agreement with taxpayers, establishing a “Tax Club” payment plan for residential property taxes.

Those interested in the program may obtain an application online at www.rumfordme.org or in person at the Rumford Tax Office. Applications must be received before Sept. 30.

Information about the Tax Club Program is available online at www.rumfordme.org or by contacting the tax collector’s office at 207-364-4576, ext. 216.

« Previous

filed under: