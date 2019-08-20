Maine State Police say a man wearing a black mask and claiming to have a gun robbed a pizza shop in Pittsfield on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said the man entered Richie’s Pizza on South Maine Street around midafternoon and told the clerk he was armed with weapon. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The man, who is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Footage from a surveillance camera depicts the suspect as wearing an orange-colored hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask.

The eye slits in the mask were glowing with a green color, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“ET phone home,” one person said in a post. “Is that a welding helmet or sunglasses under a ski mask?” another person wrote.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call the Maine State Police in Augusta 207-624-7076.

