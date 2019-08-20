Maine State Police are looking for a Litchfield man in connection with the kidnapping of his girlfriend.

Joshua Tilley fled his mother’s house at 746 Dead River Road in Litchfield Tuesday night. Tilley is 5’6″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Tilley fled into the woods around 9 p.m.

There had been a police presence in the area throughout much of Tuesday following an report of a woman who texted 911 and said she was being kidnapped. The woman, who has not been identified, was later found safe.

State police are advising residents to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.

Additional patrols in Litchfield are taking place Tuesday night.

