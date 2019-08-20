CARTHAGE — A fire that destroyed a house and attached garage at 11 Pulk Blvd. on Monday afternoon started in the garage and spread to the ranch-style home, Fire Chief Dan Skidgell said.

When Skidgell arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and had just started to spread to the house, he said. Pulk Boulevard is off Route 142.

Owner Stephen Pulk and his wife and two children were not at home at the time. Pulk is also a Carthage firefighter and left work at a paper mill to go to the scene but was not involved in fighting the fire, Skidgell said. The property was insured.

At least 45 firefighters from Carthage, Weld, Dixfield, East Dixfield, Phillips, Mexico, Peru, Rumford and Wilton responded to the fire reported at about 3:30 p.m.

Fire investigators from the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal believe that the fire started when a battery charger in the garage overheated, Skidgell said.

Firefighters set up water support in a portable pond and once Central Maine Power arrived and shut off the electricity, firefighters also pumped water from a pond out back, he said.

There were no injuries but heat exhaustion was an issue.

“We had to rotate the guys on hoses,” he said. “It was pretty hot.”

Family members of the Pulks made up big jugs of water, lemonade and Gatorade for firefighters, he said.

The Pulks stayed with family who also live on the road.

« Previous

filed under: