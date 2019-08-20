AUBURN – Kim S. (Asselin) Martin, 46, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on Friday August 16, 2019.

She was born on May 5, 1973 in Lewiston to Marian and Roger Asselin. She attended the local Lewiston schools. She enjoyed adventuring with her two children Danielle and Kylie Farrington and her husband Karl.

She is survived by her husband Karl Martin of Lewiston; her parents Marian and Roger of Lewiston; her two kids Danielle and Kylie; and her maternal grandmother Irene Pomerleau also of Lewiston. She is predeceased by her brother Brian Asselin; and her maternal grandfather Robert (Bob) Pomerleau.

Funeral Arrangements to be set at a later date.

A big thank you to the hospice house for all their care.

Donations can be made to:

Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn

