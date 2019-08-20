BUCKFIELD — The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors voted Monday to hire an interventionist teacher for Mountain Valley High School and a third-grade teacher for Rumford Elementary School for the coming school year.

An interventionist teacher provides extra support for students who are behind in reading and math, according to Superintendent Deb Alden said.

As of Monday’s meeting, there were seven positions left to be filled in the district, which begins its school year for most grades Aug. 28.

In other matters, Brian Carrier, the district’s technology coordinator, gave the board an update on the new RSU 10 website, which he said is scheduled to “go live” by Friday. The new website will include news articles, the school dining menu, a staff directory and a mobile application, Carrier told the board.

Alden also told the board the new playground equipment for Hartford-Sumner Elementary School is expected to arrive by Saturday.

“We had a real tight timing on the manufacturer getting all of the equipment … manufactured and getting it here in time,” Alden told the board.

Members of the community and educators started a community playground project last fall to help the district raise the $40,000 needed to replace six pieces of playground equipment, including two swing sets.

The board also approved the Class of 2020 Senior Privileges contract, presented by Megan Turcotte, senior class president at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, and school Principal George Reuter.

Seniors who receive the privileges will have earned 17 credits the first trimester of their senior year, or are “subsequently on pace for graduation,” the contract states.

Seniors who sign the contract and adhere to its rules may sign out of school during learning labs, study hall or lunch.

