LEWISTON – Cecil Linwood Trask Jr., 74, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home in Lewiston. He was born July 21, 1945 in Lewiston to Cecil Trask Sr. and Natalie Curtis Trask.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Nathan Trask.

He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Fortier and Darlene Vigue; sister, Murriel Berry; grandchildren, Chelsea Fortier, Clarice Fortier and Allyssa Grover; many great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a service and interment at Mountview Cemetery in Auburn.

Online condolences can be left at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Auburn.

« Previous

Next »