Portland police arrested one person following a break-in early Wednesday morning at the Maine Historical Society.

Lt. Robert Martin said police have not yet filed charges in connection with a string of commercial burglaries on the Portland peninsula since July 28, but investigators have developed probable cause and anticipate charging the suspect in connection with some of the cases.

Police have stepped up patrols as they investigate the burglary of 15 businesses – including the historical society – since July 28. Investigators say the burglaries have been reported in the same geographical area of the city, but some targeted businesses with unlocked doors, while others were at businesses with locked doors and security systems.

Police were called to the Maine Historical Society on Congress Street at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday by a citizen who saw a broken window. The historical society is adjacent to the Wadsworth-Longfellow House and includes a museum gift shop. It is in the heart of Portland’s downtown a few blocks from City Hall.

As they investigated, officers located multiple people nearby and took one person into custody on a warrant unrelated to the incident at the historical society, Martin said.

Martin would not release the name of the person arrested early Wednesday, but said more information would be released later in the day.

“At this time, we’re developing the cases for the burglaries,” he said.

There doesn’t seem to be any pattern to the commercial businesses that were burglarized. Based on the location and the products being sold, the burglaries seem to have been committed on a random basis. The businesses range in use from an optometrist’s office, apparel designer and a shop specializing in juice smoothies to a hair salon, Thai restaurant and craft beer gastropub.

Police have increased patrols of businesses but continue to find some businesses with unsecured doors or windows.

Burglaries also have been reported at Eyes on Rosemont on Middle Street; Maine Oyster Company on Portland Street; Maine Juice Company on Spring Street; Wallace James Clothing on High Street; Boda on Congress Street; Little Tap House on High Street; Leavitt & Sons Deli on Kennebec Street; Toni’s Touch on Forest Avenue; LB Kitchen on Congress Street; Lio Restaurant on Spring Street; Squeaky Clean Laundromat on Washington Avenue; Others! cafe at Monument Square; Bayside American Cafe on Portland Street; and Still a Good Cause thrift shop on Forest Avenue.

This story will be updated.

