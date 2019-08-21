LIVERMORE FALLS — Work to protect the World War I cannon in Union Park is nearing completion.

On Saturday, August 17, a group of volunteers led by Stephen Sylvester gathered at Union Park to continue work on the open structure being built over the cannon. Other volunteers included John Simoneau, Andrew Sylvester, Trevor Haynes, Larry Lord, Chantel Dorey and Tracy Wiggins.

Observing the work was Donald Simoneau who first noted the cannon’s disrepair in 2013. In 2014 he received permission to restore the cannon from the Selectmen. At the time, the left wheel on the cannon had collapsed and the right one was rotting out.

Simoneau wanted to fix the wheels and replace the axle with one more representative of the original axle. He also planned to add a cement slab for the cannon to rest on.

Local support from individuals and businesses, through donations of cash, materials and time made the restoration possible.

Once the cannon was restored, Simoneau began plans to build a protective structure. Mark Chretien oversaw much of the preliminary work.

Saturday Simoneau said, “It’s looking good. It will be great to have this done.”

The volunteers were at the park by 7 a.m. and working by 7:30. The inside ceiling and ends had to be framed in and the eves finished off. A vent cap, the length of the building also had to be installed.

“Birds make such a mess, plus it needs a nice looking finish. There will be no place for birds or squirrels to build nests,” Simoneau said.

According to words on the cannon, the barrel was manufactured by Watervlift Arsenal in 1898. The cannon was donated by the Grand Army of the Republic in memory of the boys and girls who served their country in the World War 1917-1919.

It was presented to the “public schools of East Livermore in April 1922”

by Edwin Riley, past Department Commander of Maine Grand Army of the Republic, according to a plaque placed beneath the cannon.

The GAR donated the land for Union Park. The original World War II monument was located there.

“It rotted out in 1968. A granite one replaced it but without names. All Livermore and Livermore Falls veterans are now on it,” Simoneau said.

Simoneau had hoped the work would be finished Saturday. There wasn’t quite enough lumber to finish the ceiling, so another work session will be needed.

