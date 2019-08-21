WILTON — Wilton Fish & Game Association will host a Sportsman Yard Sale on Saturday, August 24, from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

The sale will feature all manner of items related to hunting, fishing, trapping, archery camping, and other outdoor activities.

“For outdoors enthusiasts, this is the perfect time to grab a deal on great equipment,” said Alan Paradis, who is running the sale for the club. “It’s also a great opportunity to clean out your closets of gear you aren’t using anymore and make some money.”

Vendor spaces are $20. If you don’t want to sell merchandise yourself, you can donate items to the club table for sale to benefit the club.

The Wilton Fish & Game Association has been connecting people with the outdoors since 1929. The club features ranges for rifle, pistol, trap and archery shooting and sponsors the annual Wilson Lake Ice Fishing Derby. It is located at 256 U.S. Route 2 in Wilton.

To reserve a space or obtain more information, call Alan Paradis at 364-6509.

