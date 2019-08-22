STONEHAM — One person was killed in a crash at 2:39 p.m.Thursday on Route 5.
The vehicle was traveling north on Route 5 when it left the road and struck a tree, according to a statement from Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart.
Stoneham, Lovell, Betheland Waterford fire departments responded to the scene — as well as PACE Ambulance Service and Stoneham Rescue. A Life Flight helicopter also responded.
The Maine State Police assisted with the reconstruction of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
-
Crime
Six face charges of stealing over $100,000 from Wilton service station
-
Franklin
Two vehicles collide in Jay; one driver injured
-
Sports
Oxford 250: For Johnny Clark, life looks different on the eve of 40
-
Business
H&R Block honors long-term employees, new hire
-
Oxford Hills
One person killed in Stoneham crash