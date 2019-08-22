LEWISTON — Erosion Contractor Certification- For those interested in gaining skills and insight into the issues, laws, and regulations involved with erosion control and for those looking to either become certified or re-certified in basic and advanced erosion control practices.

The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in alliance with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, will be hosting an educational workshop aimed at providing attendants with basic and advanced erosion control practices. The workshop topics will include;

Why is erosion control needed?

Laws and regulations requiring erosion control

Erosion and sedimentation

Erosion control best management practices and planning

Pollution prevention at construction sites

Erosion control plan design

By attending this session, you qualify to become Maine DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. John Maclaine, a Maine DEP Non-Point Source Training Center Coordinator, will be presenting.

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will be holding the workshop on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 9:00am to 5:00pm at the University of Southern Maine, Lewiston-Auburn Campus in Room 170. Please contact the District at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] with any questions or to reserve a spot. Attendance is $75.00 to attend. Please fill out the attached registration form and send it to the District to reserve a spot. We hope to see you all there!

