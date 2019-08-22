The Old Town Bowling Center is looking for bowlers to participate in a senior candlepin league set to start next month.

The league is for those 50 years of age or older, according to organizer John Woods, with bowling on Thursdays starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Town Bowling Center, located at 156 Center Street. The league starts Sept. 5 an will continue until May.

Each team can have up to four members – any combination of women and men – with a handicap system used. The cost is $6 per week for bowling three games and $3 for the prize fund, which will be distributed at league’s end at the May banquet. There also will be winners for scratch and handicap bowlers.

A free registration day for Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bowling Center is planned for anyone interested in joining the league. For more information either drop in at the center or call 827-2874 or John at 949-6067

