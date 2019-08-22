Portland police arrested a man early Thursday morning as he was fleeing the scene of an alleged burglary at a construction site on Commercial Street.

Danny Arnold, 42, of Portland was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after he was caught at the construction site at 100 Fore St. The historic industrial site is in the midst of an ambitious redevelopment and is home to several businesses and a new luxury marina.

The arrest is the second in two days after alleged early morning burglary attempts in Portland, and it comes after a string of more than a dozen commercial burglaries in recent weeks around the city’s downtown. Portland police did not immediately respond to questions about whether Arnold may be linked to other break ins.

Lt. Robert Martin said officers were called to the construction site when an alarm alerted an off-site employee that someone was inside a construction trailer at 2:42 a.m. A perimeter was quickly established around the site and Arnold was found as he approached a security fence, he said.

Arnold was taken to Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000 cash.

Arnold’s arrest comes about 24 hours after the arrest of Tim Toun, a 30-year-old Valley Street resident, who was charged in connection with an attempted break-in at the Maine Historical Society on Congress Street. The organization has a gift shop adjacent to its museum and library.

Police found Toun in the area of Preble Street with another person, who was not charged and was not identified by police. Toun was being held on $1,500 cash bail, and could make his first court appearance Thursday or Friday.

Toun was not charged with any of the other burglaries, but police indicated there was some evidence linking him to at least some others.

“We have a person in custody for a warrant and we’re working on charges in connection with the burglaries,” Lt. Robert Martin said after Toun’s arrest Wednesday.

Police have stepped up patrols as they investigate the burglary of 15 businesses – including the historical society – since July 28. Investigators say the burglaries have been reported in the same geographical area of the city. Some of the break-ins targeted businesses with unlocked doors, while others took place at businesses with locked doors and security systems.

Though the burglaries have been concentrated around Portland’s downtown, the break-ins didn’t appear to target specific businesses. Based on the location and the products being sold, the burglaries seem to have been committed on a random basis. The businesses range from an optometrist’s office, apparel designer and a shop specializing in juice smoothies to a hair salon, Thai restaurant and craft beer gastropub.

Burglaries have been reported at Eyes on Rosemont on Middle Street; Maine Oyster Company on Portland Street; Maine Juice Company on Spring Street; Wallace James Clothing on High Street; Boda on Congress Street; Little Tap House on High Street; Leavitt & Sons Deli on Kennebec Street; Toni’s Touch on Forest Avenue; LB Kitchen on Congress Street; Lio Restaurant on Spring Street; Squeaky Clean Laundromat on Washington Avenue; Others! cafe at Monument Square; Bayside American Cafe on Portland Street; and Still a Good Cause thrift shop on Forest Avenue.

The burglar or burglars typically went after cash registers and safes inside the businesses, sometimes taking the entire register or small safes if they could not be opened. Portland police had advised business owners to lock up, install security systems and leave cash registers empty and open and safes secured so that a burglar would leave them alone and not try to carry them off.

This story will be updated.

