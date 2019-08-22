Old Town High School boys basketball coach Tim Thornton recently after two years at the helm with the Coyotes.

According to reports, Thornton stepped down because of personal reasons. Old Town went 4-14 in each of his two seasons.

Thornton cited personal reasons for his decision, Old Town assistant principal and athletic director Jeremy Bousquet said.

According to reports OTHS Athletic Director Jeremy Bousquet said school officials respect Thornton’s choice. Bosquet noted that Thornton had worked diligently during his short stint to develop a community-based basketball program.

The search for a new coach already is underway. Bousquet said he hopes to have a new coach hired by the end of the summer.

