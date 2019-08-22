ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will host a field day Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Rogers Farm demonstration garden, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town.

Activities include workshops, a new backyard hops demonstration garden, botanical crafts, Maine-grown melon taste tests, a book walk, expert tips on growing great peppers and butterfly gardens, door prizes, and more.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. No registration is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland at [email protected] or 207-942-7396. More information is also online at https://extension.umaine.edu/penobscot/home-gardening/rogers-farm/.

