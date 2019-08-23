WRGY recently received notification of a potential 5,000 Matching Grant. A loyal fan and generous supporter has watched WRGY’s progress over the past year and has decided to challenge other listeners to support WRGY’s efforts into the next year. Interim Station Manager Ernest Gurney states: “the generous supporter was impressed with our success in getting an improved soundboard and the steps taken to get remote broadcast capacity. Having seen the community spirit exhibited by Gene Warfel, one of our most knowledgable and generous volunteers, this listener decided to keep WRGY moving forward in capacity and especially in helping WRGY connect and collaborate with the Rangeley community. Remote capacity and a more powerful soundboard were essential building blocks to begin that process.”

Through the month of August, the anonymous donor will match every other supporters donation dollar for dollar. A 25 dollar donation will become 50 dollars, for example, and 100 dollars becomes 200. “We have a lot of listeners who would like to support us but feel they’re not in a situation where they can make large donations,”, continued Mr Gurney. “This provides them with an opportunity to double their donation and help WRGY reach significant goals. And larger donors can know their generosity has been appreciated and increased.”

WRGY is a low-watt non-profit Community Radio station based in Rangeley and transmitting from Saddleback Mtn. It’s analog signal on 90.5 FM is an essential piece in the nationwide Emergency Broadcast system, having the only city-strength signal covering the Rangeley Region. Its website, wrgy.org, streams the station’s signal live. Many of Rangeley’s summer residents and weekend visitors catch up with Rangeley events and meetings by listening to the daily Community Calendar, wherever they are in the world. Check out our previous articles and keep up with all WRGY is doing on our Facebook page.

Donations and contributions can be sent to:

WRGY Radio

P O Box 844

Rangeley, ME 04970

or by going to WRGY’s website wrgy.org and donating directly on-line.

For More Information (207) 864-9749

