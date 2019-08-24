I write in response to a story in the Sun Journal (Aug. 17). With all due respect, if the situation of racism at Edward Little High School is so out of hand, it was a newsworthy story for the Boston Globe to quote Auburn School Superintendent Katy Grondin, “There is room for improvement.” If Grondin has not found it yet, perhaps she is not capable of doing the job required as superintendent.

My major concern is for the teenagers who are doing this, and the racism other students are being subjected to.

This is a blatant example of young people treating people of other color and ethnicity about white supremacy.

Are we moving forward or backward?

Diane Libby, Kennebunk

