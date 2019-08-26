WILTON — Police have charged a fourth man in connection with an alleged scheme to steal more than $100,000 by fraudulently redeeming Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points at Gould’s Service Station on U.S. Route 2.

Kevin John Farrington, 19, of Jay was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Farrington’s bail was set Monday at personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement.

Three other men — Zachary M. Armstrong, 19, Scott J. Lavioe, 53, and Preston R. Riley, 18, all of Wilton — were arrested on warrants Aug. 20 in connection with the alleged thefts.

Bail for the three was set at $200 each.

Police say two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also involved in the scheme. It was unclear Monday whether they have been charged.

Explaining the alleged scheme, Officer Ethan Kyes of the Wilton Police Department said when customers bought propane gas with cash, some employees or former employees would keep the cash, swipe fraudulent rewards cards to get points and redeem the points for cash.

The alleged fraud occurred from October 2018 to January 2019.

Farrington, who was working out of state, told Kyes via telephone Aug. 14 he had worked at the service station from August 2018 through September 2018.

Farrington also said he would often visit employees at the station after welding school, according to Kyes.

Farrington said he used points from the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ program to pay for gas, but took very little money, according to Kyes’ court affidavit.

Station owner and manager Paul “Danny” Gould reported March 4 that Exxon Mobil had contacted him for payment on more than $100,000 in fraudulently redeemed Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points attributed to his store, according to Kyes’ affidavit.

Gould told Kyes he found four receipts on his computer he believed were involved in the alleged fraud, according to the affidavit.

Three receipts dated Dec. 24, 2018, were connected to one rewards account. When combined, they indicated 409 gallons of propane gas had been sold for a total of 6 cents. The fourth receipt, which was connected to a second account dated Dec. 31, showed 333 gallons sold for 4 cents.

At the time, Gould told Kyes, propane sold for $2.759 a gallon.

A conviction on a theft charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

