NEW SHARON — Eighty-one-year-old Marie Goodwin wishes she could have saved their rescue dog, Teddy, but she and her husband, Brian, 82, were lucky to get out of the burning house early Sunday.

“That dog. I wish I could have saved him. He was so good.” Marie Goodwin said. “I don’t think he ever woke up.”

The couple’s two-story farmhouse at 10 Clearwater Road and attached barn, wood shed and everything they owned, were destroyed.

“We were sleeping and something woke us up,” Marie Goodwin said. “I looked at my closet and saw smoke. I heard the smoke detector going off.”

Her husband who has cancer was sleeping in a bed in the living room. He yelled to her to get out, she said.

The fire had already burned the barn, she said.

“The barn is gone. The house is gone. All of our clothes are gone,” Goodwin, said as she stood holding on to her walker and looked at the charred debris on Monday. Even her hearing aides, pocketbook with her money it, and glasses were lost.

“I have lived here for 52 years,” Goodwin said.

She and her husband drove up to neighbor, John Pond’s home to call 911. They had lost their phones in the blaze. The property was insured.

The couple had just had two oil tanks in the basement filled, Goodwin’s daughter, Leann Baud of Winthrop said. There was a wood stove, pellet stove, and kerosene. Four tons of pellets still smoldered Monday. All of the family’s photos and memories were lost.

Baud’s stepfather, Brian Goodwin suffered smoke inhalation and had a slight heart attack because of everything that went on, she said. He was at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Monday morning.

State fire investigators said they couldn’t determine the cause because of the damage, New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch said on Monday. It started in the barn in the area where a riding mower was stored.

About 30 firefighters from New Sharon, Farmington, Temple, Industry, Jay, Chesterville and Wilton responded to the fire reported at about 1:30 a.m. Strong Fire Department stood by at the Farmington Fire Rescue Department station. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

Water was shuttled from Clearwater Pond. With the narrowness of Clearwater Road, a dirt road, it could only handle truck traffic going one way, he said. The empty trucks had to keep going around to get to the pond and back to the fire.

It was difficult to fight the fire, Welch said. There were two oil tanks in the basement and three feet of water. As the walls fell in, it was difficult to get to the burning spots in the basement.

Most of the fire crews left the scene by 5:30 a.m.

New Sharon firefighters returned later in the day when the debris rekindled.

For the time being, Goodwin is staying with her daughter.

