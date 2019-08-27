Please note: ALL BUS PASSENGERS SHOULD BE READY 10 MINUTES IN ADVANCE OF THEIR SCHEDULED PICK-UP and be at the bus stop waiting. It is the student’s responsibility to be on time. Occasionally the time will vary plus or minus 10 minutes due to road or weather conditions. The bus will not wait for late students, or go back to pick up students who have missed the bus. This will ensure the buses remain on schedule for all students. Elementary students – If your student is in second grade or below, the driver must see an adult for the student to be dropped off. The driver will contact the school and return the student to the school for parent pick-up.

The Maranacook bus will pick up students on Lovejoy Pond Rd., East Main St., Echo Lodge Rd., and at the pillars at the end of Lovejoy Shores Drive. Approximate time is 7:30 a.m.

Bus route RSU 38 (Jess) – Leaves school parking lot at 6:10 a.m.

Morning High Sch/Middle Sch Runs

6:15 a.m. Main St. 7:00 a.m. Jackman Mills Rd.

6:20 a.m. Fayette Ridge Rd. 7:03 a.m. North Rd.

6:22 a.m. Main St. 7:10 a.m. East Rd.

6:35 a.m. Ellis Lane 7:12 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

6:37 a.m. Bamford Hill Rd. 7:20 a.m. Main St.

6:45 a.m. Gile Rd. 7:25 a.m. Lovejoy Pond Rd.

6:54 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd.

7:40 a.m. Drop off at Maranacook Schools

Morning Fayette Central School Students

7:50 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

8:05 a.m. East Rd.

8:10 a.m. Jackman Mills Rd.

8:15 a.m. North Rd.

8:20 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd.

8:25 a.m. Main St.

8:30 a.m. Lovejoy Pond Rd.

8:33 a.m. Main St. East/Rt. 17

8:35 a.m. Lovejoy Shore Rd.

8:39 a.m. Drop off at Fayette Central School

Bus – (Sue) – Leave school parking lot at 6:10 a.m. –

Spruce Mtn High and Middle School students ONLY

6:25 a.m. West Rd.

6:30 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd.

6:35 a.m. Bamford Hill Rd.

7:00 a.m. Drop off Spruce Mtn. Schools

Bus – (Sue) – Fayette Central School Students

7:28 a.m. Limber Lost Rd./Moose Hill Rd.

7:30 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Rd.

7:35 a.m. Main St.

7:37 a.m. Campground Rd.

7:45 a.m. South Rd.

7:51 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd.

7:55 a.m. Fayette Ridge Rd.

7:58 a.m. Main Street

8:00 a.m. Fayette Ridge Rd.

8:05 a.m. Main St.

8:10 a.m. Gile Rd.

8:18 a.m. Oak Hill Rd.

8:22 a.m. Young Rd.

8:30 a.m. Drop off @ Fayette Central School

