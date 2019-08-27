JAY — Police charged a Fayette man Sunday night with leaving the scene of a head-on collision last week on Claybrook Road.

Charles Drake, 56, was issued a summons by Jay police officer Dylan Rider on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Tuesday.

Livermore Falls police handled the accident and turned the matter over to Jay police for investigation.

Livermore Falls officer Steve Gould found Drake’s truck at a residence on Main Street in Fayette a couple of hours after the Aug. 20 accident. It was determined Drake had been the driver of the truck involved in the crash, Caton said.

A car driven by Brody Pond, 22, of Farmington, and a Ford Ranger truck collided head-on on a curve near the center of Claybrook Road, Livermore Falls Ernest Steward Jr. said previously.

Pond complained of chest pain and was taken by ambulance to a Farmington hospital.

The pickup truck was driven away without one wheel, leaving scrape marks along the way.

A conviction for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Drake is scheduled to appear Nov. 5 at a Farmington court.

