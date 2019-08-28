I usually devote the contents of my monthly letter to the editor to promoting progressive liberal causes, or pointing out the current president’s racist hypocrisy. But the subject of this letter is also important.

I would like to congratulate Rick Lashua on his recent induction into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.

But I am also wondering why my UMO classmate and fraternity brother, Jim Chaplin, (who passed away in 2018) and, like Lashua, an EL grad, is not already in that hall of fame or the Black Bear hall of fame as, even now, nearly 50 years later, he still holds several impressive UMO records.

Chaplin was not only a great sportsman, he was also a pillar of the community, a great father, husband and Christian. Certainly any future contributions to UMO by myself and my era of graduates should be tied to Chaplin receiving his well-deserved recognition honoring his contributions to Maine baseball.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

