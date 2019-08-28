LIVERMORE FALLS — The town’s attorneys have approved the demolition of a house at 100 Main St. that was the site of a fatal fire in June 2018.

Selectmen voted Aug. 20 to award the contract to tear down the building to local company Jean Castonguay Logging & Excavation. The town received two bids for the work.

Castonguay bid $8,290 for the demolition.

The company will tear down the building and put the debris into hazardous material containers provided by Waste Management of Norridgewock, which will remove the debris.

Waste Management estimated it will cost about $8,000, including state fees, to dispose of the estimated 100 tons of debris. The company also estimated it will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 to transport the debris for disposal, according to Town Manager Stephen Gould.

The overall cost for Castonguay to do the demolition work and Waste Management to transport and dispose of the debris is estimated at $19,290.

Waste Management had also submitted an estimated bid of $30,750 to do the entire job.

Gould said Wednesday he was lining up a date for the demolition.

The Board of Selectmen deemed the house a dangerous building and voted July 16 to expedite the demolition process following a public hearing. A significant section of the roof of the three-story building has collapsed. The building is close to the sidewalk and children have been seen playing in the area.

Code Enforcement Officer Rob Overton raised concerns during the public hearing that the building could collapse and debris could fall and hit someone or a passing vehicle.

Gould said he has made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Percy J. Tassie, who is listed as the owner of the fire-damaged house. Tassie’s last known address was in Rhode Island.

Peter Dyer, 65, died in the fire and two boys, ages 13 and 11, were injured when they jumped to safety from the third floor.

« Previous

filed under: