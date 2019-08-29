LIVERMORE — The town has had its first confirmed case of rabies this year, a grey fox that had contact with a dog last week.

The incident occurred Aug. 19 on River Road, according to a representative of the Maine State Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory.

As of Aug. 22, the state had 48 confirmed rabies cases.

Androscoggin County has 12 confirmed cases this year, the highest number in the state so far, according to data on the laboratory’s website: https://tinyurl.com/yyne6mbo.

Of those, 10 involved raccoons. Two of those have been confirmed in Auburn, both involving raccoons, with the most recent on Aug. 22. Greene had three cases confirmed this past spring, all involving raccoons.

Other confirmed rabies cases involving raccoons are in Lisbon on Aug. 5; Poland had two cases with the most recent on July 18; and Turner had two confirmed cases on Feb. 5. Minot had one case of confirmed rabies on Aug. 7 involving a ferret.

In Franklin County, Jay had its first case confirmed last week: a dog that came in contact with a rabid skunk on Pineau Street on Aug. 20.

Oxford County had three cases. Two were in Canton involving a bat and a raccoon, both in July. Oxford had one confirmed case involving a raccoon July 18.

Bath in Sadahoc County has seven confirmed cases, the most in one town in the state so far. The cases involved a bat, grey fox, red fox, two raccoons and two skunks. The most recent was Aug. 13.

As a whole, the county had 11 cases. The other two towns are Bowdoin, which had one case involving a skunk, and Bowdoinham, which had three cases involving two grey foxes and one skunk.

According to the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/rabies/, “Rabies is a preventable, viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death. The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.”

