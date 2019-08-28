Auburn has an application pending for a medical marijuana storefront in the former bank building in the Auburn Mall parking lot.

Deputy City Clerk Kelsey Earle said the space is an allowable zone for it and isn’t within a setback from other businesses.

The city hasn’t limited the number of medical marijuana shops allowed, but staff are working through an approval backlog.

“Applications for any new businesses are on first-come, first-served basis and will be reviewed once all grandfathered businesses have received final decisions,” Earle said.

This story originally was published in “The Buzz: New Lewiston brewery? Marijuana at the Auburn Mall? Maybe and maybe.“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

