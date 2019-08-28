Bedderrest Mattresses & Furniture is closing three stores, in Auburn, South Portland and Topsham, after 28 years, according to a postcard hitting mailboxes this week.

In Auburn, it’s in the Auburn Plaza on Center Street. A five-day total liquidation sale runs from Thursday to Monday.

Staff at the Auburn store directed a question about the final day of business to the South Portland store, whose phone rang unanswered multiple times.

So maybe get your discount “fine furniture, genuine leather, premium mattresses, lift chairs and accessories” sooner rather thanlater?

« Previous

Next »

filed under: