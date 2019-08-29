Teddy and Jocelyn Crockett presented $75 from their combined Mollyockett Day lemonade/brownie stand and Emmy Wright presented the matching donation from Crockett & Wright, P.C. law firm. Both checks were given to Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers. From left to right: Teddy Crockett (7), Foster Crockett (4), Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers, Emmy Wright (7), and Jocelyn Crockett (5).

 

The brownie stand set up on Molly Ockett Day. submitted photo

 

 

