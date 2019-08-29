LEWISTON — The Lewiston CareerCenter, part of the Maine Department of Labor, announces its events and workshops to be held during the month of September. All events are at the CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston, unless otherwise noted. The CareerCenter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CareerCenter Services Orientation: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. An overview of programs at the CareerCenter, eligibility requirements and information on accessing services. This will be held the first Tuesday of every month. To register, call 753-9001.

Job Fair: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Bass Room, Farmington. 20+ employers, all of whom are hiring, will be on hand to talk with job seekers. Be prepared with a resume and to have an “interview-like conversation.” Dress to impress.

Introduction to Self-Employment Workshop: 10 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Sept. 12. This introductory workshop, facilitated by William Card of USSBA, will help those attending to decide whether self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help succeed. To register, call 207-557-1885.

Resumé and Interview Workshop at Lewiston Adult Education: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Lewiston High School. Facilitated by Chris Davis of New Ventures Maine, this workshop will give tools, resources and guidance to writing and updating an effective resumé and help prepare you for successful interviews. To register, call 207-753-6531.

Work for Yourself at 50+: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. This AARP Foundation class is for those who are over 50 and looking to improve their current financial situation through self-employment. It will provide information and resources to help with succees. Facilitated by Karleen Andrews of New Ventures Maine. To register, call 207-557-1885.

New Mainers Workshop: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Learn how to complete paper and online job applications. Held the fourth Thursday of every month. Interpreter available. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services: 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. This workshop is held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults: Learn about college and trade schools, entrance requirements, readiness and transitional issues of adult students, admissions procedures and financial aid. Bring last year’s income tax forms to the appointment. To schedule, call 800-281-3703.

Each CareerCenter provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.

Call 207-753-9001 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter.com.

Maine Department of Labor is an equal opportunity provider. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

