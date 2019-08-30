AUBURN — The properties at the heart of a stalled medical tourism redevelopment effort are back on the market.

The properties, including “The Barn” at 67 Minot Ave., were part of an ambitious $40 million plan backed by Chinese investors to create a health and wellness hotel aligned with Central Maine Medical Center. But, there have no signs of life for the project for some time, due to a more restrictive EB-5 visa program and changes at CMMC.

The properties were purchased by the Maine-based Miracle Enterprises, LLC in 2015.

It’s chairwoman, Shi Qi, was also chairwoman of the Shengtong Group of Beijing, which was expected to finance the $40 million effort to convert the former Lunn and Sweet shoe factory into the state-of-the-art medical hotel.

Shortly after the sale, the Chinese investors and city officials held a press conference, boasting the city could expect 5,000 wealthy Chinese citizens to stay at the new luxury medical tourism facility planned for The Barn in its first year.

However, according to Michael Chammings, director of Economic and Community Development, the redevelopment hinged on a visa program known as EB-5, which, due to recent restrictions, has held up the project for years.

The program grants green cards to foreign investors and sets them on the path to U.S. citizenship, in exchange for a significant business investment on U.S. soil. However, the project must meet classifications defined as helping a “targeted employment area.”

“What was supposed to take a few months turned into a number of years,” Chammings said Friday about the EB-5 program. “By the time it came into Maine, it was over two years, which is a long time to hold a project up.”

Chammings, as well as the listing broker, Lily Huang for Legacy Realty, said Friday that there is potential for the properties to be redeveloped into housing.

“There has been interest in those properties for housing projects and such,” Chammings said.

Despite the building sitting vacant for some time, Chammings said it is structurally sound and has been through environmental testing.

Included for sale is 1 Minot Ave., 67 Minot Ave. and 81 Minot Ave.

Huang said the listing, which packages the three parcels for $5 millon, went live Thursday.

