Suppers

JAY — The North Jay Grange is holding a public supper on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. Featuring beans, casseroles, salads, meats, desserts, beverages, and dinner music. Adults $8, children under ten $4. For more information: 645-2910, 645-4211, 645-4400.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.

The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.

Lunches

JAY — The Stephens High Class of 1952 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at LeFleurs. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

SeniorsPlus

FARMINGTON — The SeniorsPlus office will be open for scheduled appointments Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in hours are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held on the second Thursday of every month.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-427-1241 or 207-795-4010 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.

