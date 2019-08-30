NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St., announces the September calendar of events.

Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. The pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming. Stop at the center or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. For more information, stop at the center or call 207-890-0329.

A Wellness Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. Providers of a variety modalities such as Reiki, Reflexology and Yoga will be available to provide a free mini-session for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-0329.

Beginner Ukulele: Friday, Sept. 27, at the center. Diane Morton and friends will share the fun of playing the ukulele.

Chair Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose.

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25 , at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: From 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored exercise bands. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle: Two sessions on Saturday, Sept. 7; beginners from 10 a.m. to noon, advanced from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch. Free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self-care. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon. Free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Crafting for Fun: From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and 24, at the center. Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

Drop-in hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items, such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have pamphlets and a lending library. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

For more information, visit the website at www.crcofwm.org, on Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

