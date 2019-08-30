FARMINGTON — Customers of the Farmington Water Department have a new source of water, a 2.5 million gallon concrete tank located at Powder House Hill. It replaces a larger earthen reservoir that dated back to the 1930s. According to Superintendent Tom Holt, inspections of the old reservoir revealed that it was showing its age and could start to affect water quality.

“The old system was outdated. And we didn’t need the capacity of the original reservoir so the new tank is half the size. It’s more efficient,” said Holt. “The upgrade also significantly improved fire flow. The lines were increased from ten to sixteen inches so now we have a more effective source for fire fighting.”

The project was funded by a $2.5 million dollar loan and a $297,000 grant through the USDA, requiring that rates for water service be increased.

“We had to raise them,” Holt said. “They were so low we would not have been able to secure the funding.”

Despite the 25% increase, Office Manager Mary Farrell said she has heard few complaints from customers. The base charge for water service is $60.20, which covers usage up to 1,200 cubic feet a month. Customers using more than that pay an additional fee. The previous rate of $48.00 hadn’t been changed since 2013.

The upgrade project was carried out using only American-made materials, supplied by local vendors like Hammond Lumber and Haley Concrete. Excavation and engineering services were provided by E.L. Vining and Son in Farmington and Dirigo Engineering from Fairfield. DN Tanks of Wakefield, Mass., a design firm specializing in liquid storage, produced the tank.

Farmington Water Department provides water to about 1,600 local residential and commercial customers. It was founded in 1892 as the Farmington Water Company. Services are overseen by three assessors, Louise McCleery, James Andrews and Paul Hersey.

“The old reservoir originally had a gravity-fed water supply from Varnum Pond,” said Holt.

In 1976 it shifted to a drilled well, and a second well was added in 1992.

“Our infrastructure is regularly replaced as town and Maine Department of Transportation projects continue. The waterlines in our service area are generally less than thirty years old,” he said.

With the new tank in service, Holt expects the Water Department to be in good shape for the foreseeable future.

