MONDAY, Sept. 2

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Labor Day, schools and government offices closed for the holiday.

TUESDAY, Sept. 3

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the Hasty Community Center at Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall. Meeting agenda will feature three items recently approved by the Planning Board, including a rezoning for the former Continental Mill; two zoning changes for Central Maine Power to accommodate its proposed converter substation for the controversial New England Clean Energy Connect project; and draft amendments for recreational and medical marijuana.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4

AUBURN — School Committee, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

THURSDAY, Sept. 5

LEWISTON — The annual Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival begins Thursday with a limited opening from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival continues 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 155 Hogan Road.

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

