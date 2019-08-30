Tuesday

Bethel: Recreation Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building

Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Livermore: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Select Board, 5 p.m., Town Office

Woodstock: Selectmen, 5 p.m., Town Office

Woodstock: Planning Board, 7 p.m.,Town Office

Wednesday

Jay: Recreation Committee, 6 p.m.,Town Office

Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Policy & Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Casco: Winter sand bid opening, 1 p.m. Town Office

Hartford: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

