Tuesday
Bethel: Recreation Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building
Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Livermore: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Select Board, 5 p.m., Town Office
Woodstock: Selectmen, 5 p.m., Town Office
Woodstock: Planning Board, 7 p.m.,Town Office
Wednesday
Jay: Recreation Committee, 6 p.m.,Town Office
Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Policy & Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Casco: Winter sand bid opening, 1 p.m. Town Office
Hartford: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
