ORONO — The Orono Public Library will hold its 10th birthday party 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 39 Pine St.

Festivities will include live music by the Tough End String Band, food by local businesses, birthday cake, and children’s activities both indoors and outside on the Orono Village Green.

Watch the Orono Public Library Foundation’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: