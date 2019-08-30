ORONO — The Orono Public Library will hold its 10th birthday party 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 39 Pine St.
Festivities will include live music by the Tough End String Band, food by local businesses, birthday cake, and children’s activities both indoors and outside on the Orono Village Green.
Watch the Orono Public Library Foundation’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
As vaping-related lung illnesses spike, investigators eye contaminants
-
Nation / World
Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
-
Nation / World
Officials are investigating 11 suspicious deaths at a VA hospital. Two have been ruled homicides.
-
The Penobscot Times
Noel and Betty Stookey performing at Church of Universal Fellowship
-
The Penobscot Times
Maine farmers feeding Maine children