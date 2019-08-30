FARMINGTON — A Peru man was arrested this past week on a Franklin County warrant for allegedly selling fentanyl.

The warrant was issued Aug. 23 and served on Eric Tidswell, 43, at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he is currently incarcerated, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. The warrant charged aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

When Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Tidswell in March in New Sharon, he was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension. During the process of arresting Tidswell, the drug Suboxen and another white powdery substance was found inside the vehicle along with drug scales and over $3,000, Nichols wrote in a news release. Tidswell was charged at the time on an unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of condition of release.

The white powder was sent to a state laboratory for analysis and a report came back in July that the substance was 8.6 grams of fentanyl, Nichols wrote.

County Detective Stephen Charles took over the case and conducted an in-depth investigation that spanned two states prior to the warrant being issued.

Once Tidswell finishes his time at the Auburn jail, he will be transferred to Franklin County Detention Center to face charges.

Tidswell has been arrested a number of time this year that included violation of bail and operating after suspension.

On April 6, State Trooper Jason Wing arrested Tidswell after he allegedly led the trooper on a 7-mile chase on Route 108 in Canton to Livermore with speeds that reached 114 mph, Lt. Kyle Tilsley previously said.

