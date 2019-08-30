Auburn police officer Joshua King helps federal drug agents load confiscated marijuana plants into a trailer Friday afternoon from a building on Riverside Drive in New Auburn. Auburn police joined in the raid by agents from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a task force made up of federal officers. The team was seen pulling plants out of a building at 28 Riverside Drive, which is occupied by LA Cab Service. However, later in the day police were not saying from whom the plants were taken or what the investigation entailed. A marijuana business next door, Cure Cannabis, appeared to have no involvement in the raid and remained open for business while it was being conducted. It was not immediately known whether anyone had been arrested. Christopher Williams/Sun Journal

